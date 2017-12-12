Nancy Pelosi calls Mayor Ed Lee ‘true gentleman’

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi is praising former San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee as “a true gentleman of great warmth, positivity and kindness.”

Pelosi, a former House Speaker and San Francisco Democrat, says Lee’s priority was always people and communities. She called him an effective and pragmatic man who led the economic expansion of San Francisco. She called him her friend.

Pelosi said he “never had an unkind word for anyone, and no one ever had an unkind word for him.” She expressed condolences to Lee’s wife, Anita, and two daughters.

Lee died Tuesday at 1 a.m. at a hospital after collapsing at his neighborhood Safeway store.