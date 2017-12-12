Jones met with cheers as he casts his ballot

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Democratic nominee Doug Jones was met by cheering supporters as he cast his ballot in Alabama’s U.S. Senate race.

Jones smiled and waved as he arrived at his voting precinct in the wealthy Birmingham suburb of Mountain Brook on Tuesday.

Poll workers at the church where he voted complained that so many news reporters were on hand that voters were having a hard time parking.

Jones says he feels good about the campaign he’s run and he doesn’t think Republican Roy Moore is going to win.

Jones said, “This is an important time in Alabama’s history, and we feel very confident where we are and how this is going to turn out.”