Gillibrand tells Trump: ‘You cannot silence me’

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand is responding to a Twitter attack by President Donald Trump over her call for him to resign over past allegations of sexual misconduct.

The New York Democrat tweeted: “You cannot silence me or the millions of women who have gotten off the sidelines to speak out about the unfitness and shame you have brought to the Oval Office.”

Gillibrand on Monday had called for Trump to resign, after several women called new attention to past allegations of sexual misconduct against Trump.

On Twitter Tuesday, Trump called Gillibrand a “lightweight.”