Bangladesh condemns US attack in which citizen is suspect

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Bangladesh’s government has condemned an attack on New York City’s subway system as it emerged that the suspect is an immigrant from the South Asian nation.

The government says in a statement: “Bangladesh is committed to its declared policy of ‘Zero Tolerance’ against terrorism, and condemns terrorism and violent extremism in all forms or manifestations anywhere in the world, including Monday morning’s incident in New York City.”

Police in Bangladesh said Tuesday that they were not in a position to comment on the suspect, identified by U.S. authorities as Akayed Ullah, a 27-year-old Bangladeshi immigrant. Ullah is accused of strapping a crude pipe bomb to his body and detonating it during rush hour Monday in an attack in which only he was seriously wounded.