OSP finds drugs plus $444,000 cash in car stop

Oregon State Police issued a press release that on December 4, 2017, at about 3:45 a.m., an Oregon State Police Trooper conducted a traffic stop on an SUV, operated by 28-year-old Andrew Garrigan and 27-year-old passenger Jacob Runion, age 27, both from Houston, Texas. The SUV was stopped for failing to drive within the lane of travel on Highway 140 near Memorial Drive, in Klamath Falls. During the traffic stop, a consent search of the vehicle revealed two manufactured compartments containing $444,030 in U.S. currency, suspected controlled substances and various other prescription pills. Garrigan and Runion were arrested and lodged in the Klamath County Jail on a number of charges including money laundering and manufacture and distribution of controlled substances.