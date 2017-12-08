Tillerson confirms Lebanese PM to remain in post

PARIS (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says Lebanon’s Prime Minister Saad Hariri affirmed in a meeting that he no longer plans to resign.

Tillerson is holding a news conference with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian following a meeting in Paris with Hariri. He says the U.S. and others want to work with Lebanon to move it forward on security and prepare for elections next year.

Tillerson says it’s critical to ensure Hezbollah’s disassociation from regional conflicts, including Yemen’s civil war. He says the discussions with Hariri in Paris were “all positive when it comes to Lebanon’s future.”

Hariri announced his resignation last month from Saudi Arabia, but has since returned to Lebanon and rescinded it following an agreement with his Hezbollah rivals.