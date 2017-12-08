Leaders of Turkey, Russia to discuss Jerusalem

JERUSALEM (AP) — Turkish officials say Russian President Vladimir Putin will travel to Turkey on Dec. 11 for talks with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Jerusalem’s status and other issues.

Erdogan’s office said Friday the two leaders would take up U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital as well as the situation in Syria. The two leaders would also discuss bilateral ties.

Both leaders expressed concern that the U.S. decision on Jerusalem will “negatively affect peace and stability in the region” during a telephone call on Thursday.