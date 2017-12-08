In Franken’s fall, sudden Senate pickup chance for GOP

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Sen. Al Franken’s resignation amid sexual harassment allegations has Democrats at home scrambling to find a short- and long-term replacement.

Franken announced his resignation Thursday in a speech on the Senate floor, disputing or denying some of the allegations of sexual misconduct made against him by at least eight women. Franken had hoped to weather the accusations but his support eroded after more surfaced Wednesday.

His rapid fall leaves it to Democratic Gov. Mark Dayton to appoint a replacement. Dayton says he’ll name a successor in the next few days.

It’s unclear whether Dayton would appoint a temporary caretaker or set up someone for a 2018 bid. His lieutenant governor, Tina Smith, has been frequently mentioned as a possible appointee.