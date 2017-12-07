Ex-cop’s attorney asks for minimum sentence

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — A defense attorney says a white former South Carolina law officer should be sentenced on the low end of guidelines being considered by a federal judge.

Andy Savage said Thursday he felt it would be appropriate for Michael Slager to receive about 19 years in prison for shooting a black motorist to death in 2015.

U.S. District Judge David Norton said earlier that the shooting was second-degree murder and he would use a sentencing guideline range of about 19 to 24 years when he decides Slager’s fate.

Slager pleaded guilty in May to violating Walter Scott’s civil rights when he shot the unarmed, fleeing motorist five times in the back following a traffic stop.

During tearful statements in court, several members of Scott’s family said they forgave the officer and were praying for him.