Cotton suggests China a hindrance on North Korea

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. Tom Cotton is suggesting that China is more of a problem than a partner for the United States when it comes to North Korea.

The Arkansas Republican — a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee — says in an Associated Press Newsmaker interview that China has been lying for 25 years about wanting to eliminate North Korea’s nuclear capability.

Cotton says China is using North Korea to divert attention away from economic warfare against the U.S. and other misbehavior.

He says China must see war with North Korea as imminent, and suggests that the Trump administration build up its military position around the Korean Peninsula to send a message to China.

Cotton also says the U.S. military should stop sending dependents of troops to South Korea.

North Korea recently launched its longest-range missile yet with the potential of reaching the U.S. East Coast.