Three Gulf Arab rulers skip GCC summit in Kuwait

KUWAIT CITY (AP) — Rulers of the three Gulf nations now boycotting Qatar have skipped a summit of the Gulf Cooperation Council being held in Kuwait, sending instead deputies or other representatives.

Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates all sent lower-ranking officials to the GCC meeting Tuesday in Kuwait City.

That’s despite Qatar’s ruling emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, attending the meeting overseen by Kuwaiti emir Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah.

Ahead of the start of the GCC meeting in Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates announced it had formed a new, military and economic alliance with Saudi Arabia — a move that could undermine the GCC.