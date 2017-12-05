Arab League warns Trump over Jerusalem move

JERUSALEM (AP) — The chief of the Arab League is warning the United States not to take any measures that would change Jerusalem’s current legal and political status.

Ahmed Aboul-Gheit spoke on Tuesday during a meeting in Cairo of Arab League representatives gathered to discuss President Donald Trump’s possible recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

Aboul-Gheit says the possible U.S. decision would be a “dangerous measure that would have repercussions” across the entire Mideast region.

He also urged the Trump administration to reconsider the issue.

American officials have said Trump may recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital this week.