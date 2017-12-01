Trump might declare Jerusalem the Israeli capital

WASHINGTON (AP) — Officials say President Donald Trump is considering recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, a change in policy that could inflame tensions across the Middle East.

Officials tell The Associated Press that Trump could make the announcement next week. They say the issue has been the subject of months of internal deliberations.

At the same time, Trump is expected to delay once again a decision on moving the U.S. Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. The president promised during the campaign to move the embassy if elected.

Officials say Trump is mindful that moving the embassy could set back forging a long-elusive peace agreement between Israel and the Palestinians, who claim part of Jerusalem as the capital of an eventual state.

The officials requested anonymity to discuss the private deliberations.