Weekend events – Dec. 1 – 3

FRIDAY December 1

Annual Dallesport-Murdock Christmas Bazaar

Dallesport Elementary School

Handcrafted gifts, jewelry, quilts, ceramics, toys, and food items from awesome vendors, SANTA & MRS. CLAUS, a raffle, and more! Noon – 6pm

Festival of Trees live tree auction and silent auction on Friday, December 1st with doors opening at 6:00 PM. The live auction begins at 7:00 PM. At The Dalles Civic Auditorium. Tickets $10

SATURDAY Dec 2nd:

1st Annual 5K Reindeer Run & Snowflake Stroll, Saturday, a holiday costume-themed race. Prizes will be awarded for the most festive individual costume, the most festive group costume, and the most festive running train (3 or more individuals linked linearly – think Santa behind a few reindeer!). Coffee, cocoa, and hot cider will be provided. Registration at 9, race at 10 am at Lewis & Clark Festival Park The Dalles

Goldendale Senior Center Holiday Bazaar

115 E. Main St. Goldendale

Saturday, December 2nd

9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Centerville Holiday Bazaar

2315 Centerville Hwy, Centerville

Saturday, December 2nd

10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

38th ANNUAL MOSIER COUNTRY CHRISTMAS FAIR, an annual BENEFIT for the Mosier School, with more than 65 vendor booths featuring artisans, crafts, food, and more! PICTURES WITH SANTA (both days) from 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM.

Christmas in the Gorge

Skamania County Fairgrounds 650 Rock Creek Road Stevenson, Washington 98648

10 am – 3 pm

Habitat For Humanity Christmas Bazaar

Craft delicious baked goods vendors. Homemade soup lunch with rolls, beverages and a slice of pie for only $5.00! 10 am – 2 pm

United Church of Christ 111 East Fifth Street The Dalles

Shaniko Bazaar

10 am – 3 pm

Shankio Schoolhouse, Shaniko, Oregon

Ft. Dalles Riders Club-Artisans Fair/sale Dec 2nd at the Riders club, 1023 Irvine from 9-6. Handcrafted western and country items for sale, including DT Western Designs. Free refreshments as well.

Wasco City-Community Library Annual Fundraiser, 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, at the Wasco School Events Center featuring Santa visiting with the kiddies. A performance by the Sherman county Good News Club of the “Ultimate Christmas Party,” a skit coordinated by Julie Fritts Raffle tickets available for purchase (first one is free)….children and adult prizes, refreshments popular games, Plinko and others plus a popular book sale. All proceeds will be used to purchase new books, CDs and other needed supplies

Holiday Open House, Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Columbia Gorge Discovery Center & Museum This is the museum’s chance to thank everyone for their support during this past year by offering FREE MUSEUM ADMISSION all day long from 9 am to 5 pm on Dec. 2. SHARE WHAT YOU CAN to help those who are less fortunate during the holidays by bringing a non-perishable food item, blanket, or winter coat to donate to local families in need. These items will be donated to our neighbors at Lone Pine Village. Celebrate the holidays with COMPLIMENTARY COOKIES, hot cider, and cocoa. Bring a camera with your kids and grandkids to take pictures with SANTA CLAUS from 10 am to 1 pm. LIVE HOLIDAY MUSIC will be provided, featuring music from Cascade Singers, Harmony of the Gorge, Windmasters, Anna and Faith Hainline, Ted Horowitz and the Jazz Band from The Dalles High School, directed by Paul Viemeister.

Dominica Fundraiser (A Hurricane Relief Benefit Concert) Saturday 6 to 8:30 pm at Gorge Community Music 410 East Second Street The Dalles. Tickets $20. Also raffle featuring a Ho’okipa Ukulele worth $700. Raffle tickets $10 each

Cascade Singers Christmas Concert 7 pm at Zion Lutheran Church, 10th and Union Streets in The Dalles. Featuring music by Bach and Mozart as well as carols. Donations accepted at the door.

Dec 3rd:

Shenandoah Christmas Bazaar

9 am – 4 pm, 318 West Brooks Street (across from Rural #7 Fire Hall)

Lots of great gifts for the holidays, including homemade craft items, food items and other unique gifts.

Wasco School Events Center is sponsoring Bingo and a Soup Dinner fundraiser to benefit the Sherman County Food Bank on December 3rd from 2:00 to 4:00 pm. It will be held in the Leland Schwendel Auditorium at the Wasco School Events Center (formerly the Wasco Annex). Cost for the meal is $6 or $20 for a family of 4 or more. Bingo will start at 3:00 pm and we will play 10 rounds at $1 per card or a donation of a can of vegetables per card. Prizes will be gift baskets donated by local businesses.