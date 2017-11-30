Marina Weber and Joanna Whysner – The Global Warming Express

The Earth is in peril—through pollution, global warming, oil spills, and tragic neglect of the environment. Those who respond first are the animals. There is The Fluff, a penguin; Creamy, a harp seal; Tomás, a black bear; Flora, a polar bear; and Lady Athabasca, a whooping crane, among others. Each of them has suffered from global warming and the neglect of the environment, and wants to do something about it. They jump on a magical train powered by positive thoughts and take off to let others know about the problems Earth’s creatures are facing.

Soon afterward, they travel to Santa Fe and pick up two young girls, Marina and Joanna, who record their incredible trip. The group travels east (as well as north and south) and along the way finds other friends who have endured hardship from fire, drought, and hurricanes.

Their final destination is the White House where they hope their call for help is heard. With this book, young readers can join The Fluff and friends on the Global Warming Express to save our beautiful planet from pollution and global warming. It will be a trip worth taking!

