Credibility at risk, media cuts stars loose over sex claims

NEW YORK (AP) — Veteran news host Charlie Rose’s firing at CBS makes him the latest in a string of prominent journalists felled abruptly by accusations of sexual misconduct.

News organizations aren’t the only companies taking prompt measures against the accused. But they face particular pressure to act because of the risk of losing the audience’s trust as they cover the sex scandals coursing through politics, Hollywood and the media itself.

CBS News president David Rhodes said Tuesday that the network’s credibility in its reporting requires credibility in the way it deals with misbehavior inside the network.