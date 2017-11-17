Weekend events Nov 17-19

FRIDAY

The Salvation Army Red Kettle Kick Off is today from 11 to 1 at Fred Meyer. The Salvation Army Band will be on hand playing music and taking donations. Gorge Country Media will be on hand as well with a broadcast from the store.

Last chance to order Holiday Pies from the Goldendale Grange. Deadline to order is today. Call 509-773-4283 or 509-773-4934. Proceeds support their scholarship program for college students.

The Annual Starlight Parade in The Dalles is coming up next week Deadline for applications is today at 5 pm at The Dalles Area Chamber of Commerce office.

Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association presents Samuel Becket’s classic play, Waiting for Godot at the Wy’East Middle School Performing Arts Center theatre, tonight at Saturday at 7, Sunday matineee at 2 pm. Tickets $15 for adults (18+), $10 for students (10-17)

SATURDAY

Dallesport/Murdock Fire Dept biscuits and gravy feed Saturday 7 to 10 am at the Dallesport fire Station, All proceeds go to the Dallesport Fire Department building fund. Biscuits and gravy plus endless coffee and juice. Cost just $5 per person.

St. Peter’s 39th Annual Holiday Bazaar, featuring more than 90 vendors. 9 am to 4 pm at St. Mary’s Academy 1112 Cherry Heights Road in The Dalles. Quilt Raffle Drawing @ 4:00 PM. Cafeteria open from 7:30 am to 3 pm.

“WE CAN DO IT” is the theme for the sixth annual Women in Ag Conference and will be an engaging, interactive day full of inspiration, learning and networking with other women farmers. The 2017 Conference is a one-day event held simultaneously in 40 locations throughout Alaska, Idaho, Montana, Oregon and Washington. In Goldendale at the Goldendale Methodist Church 109 East Broadway

Turkey Bingo at the Goldendale American Legion Post 116 starting at noon. Just 25 cents per card per game and all winners get a free turkey.

Fundraising dance for 280 Underwood Fruit Company workers who lost their jobs due to the recent fire. Washington Gorge Action Program has created a GoFundMe Campaign. Dance Saturday 6 to 10 pm at Mountain View Grange #98 – 1085 Main Street, White Salmon. Suggested donation $10 to $20 or more.

SUNDAY

GRAPEFRUIT, ORANGES & PECANS! AFS The Dalles’ Annual Fundraiser

20 pound boxes of fruit for $20, 1 pound bag of shelled pecans for $14

Place your order by emailing: afs.usa.td@gmail.com

or by calling Deidre’s cell phone: 707-363-5353

AFS is accepting orders though this Sunday, Nov 19th.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Visitors are invited to enjoy a free day at the Oregon Zoo on Sunday, Nov. 19. “Periodically, the zoo hosts a free day as a thank you to the community,” said Dr. Don Moore, zoo director. “This is a great time of year to see the animals. We have a full day of activities scheduled, and we hope everyone who comes through the gates on Sunday is inspired to help create a better future for wildlife..” Zoo hours Sunday are 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.