Senator Murray on reported Republican plans to use Bipartisan Stabilization Bill as political cover to fast-track devastating tax cuts for wealthy

“It would make absolutely no sense to stabilize health care with one hand while devastating it with the other”

WASHINGTON, D.C. – , U.S. Senator Patty Murray (D-WA), top Democrat on the Senate health committee, issued the following statement on reports that Senate Republicans have opted to raise families’ premiums and take coverage away from 13 million people as part of their rushed, partisan effort to give millionaires and billionaires a tax cut.

“This is the exact opposite of where we should be going. Patients and families have made it absolutely clear that they have no interest in Republican efforts to raise their health care costs and take their coverage away, and that they want Democrats and Republicans to work together to reduce premiums and push back against President Trump’s health care sabotage.

“Republicans should listen and back away from their plan to pay for tax cuts for the rich by spiking families’ premiums, cutting millions of people off of coverage, and injecting even more uncertainty into peoples’ health care.

“Instead, they should put our bipartisan health care bill on the floor as quickly as possible, without any attempts to sabotage it or use it as political cover to jam legislation through that would be devastating for patients and families. It would make absolutely no sense to stabilize health care with one hand while devastating it with the other.”