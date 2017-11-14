GOP bill aimed at overhauling taxes to get Trump push

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans are staking their claim to middle-class rescue on tax cut legislation deemed to carry tax hikes for millions. And President Donald Trump plans an in-person appeal to lawmakers as the proposal faces a crucial vote in the House.

Underscoring the sharp political stakes for Trump, who lacks a major legislative achievement after nearly a year in office, the president will meet with House Republicans on Thursday ahead of an expected vote on the tax overhaul legislation.

Promoted as needed relief for the middle class, the House and Senate bills would deeply cut corporate taxes, double the standard deduction used by most Americans, and limit or repeal completely the federal deduction for state and local property, income and sales taxes.