Oregon man found guilty except insanity for attempted murder

BEND, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon man accused of hitting his mother multiple times in the head with a gavel has been found guilty except for insanity of attempted murder.

The Bend Bulletin reported Friday that 24-year-old Austin Miltenberger will be evaluated to see if he should be committed to the state psychiatric hospital or if he can be placed in community-based housing with appropriate supervision.

Miltenberger was arrested and charged with attempted murder, second-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon after being accused of striking his mother, Karen Morse, multiple times in March 2013.

Miltenberger, who was diagnosed with schizophrenia when he was 18, was previously found mentally unfit to aid in his defense and was committed to a psychiatric hospital for 22 months.