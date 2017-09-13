Klickitat County Sheriff’s office reports overdose death in Dallesport

The following is a press release issued Sept. 12 by the Klickitat County Sheriff’s Office

On September 8, 2017 at about 12:35 PM the Klickitat County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a possible death in the 200 block of 6th Avenue in Dallesport. The possible death was called in as a suspected overdose.

Upon arrival, it was determined the subject later identified as Scott McLeod, 47, of Dallesport was deceased. There was evidence of drug use.

A search warrant was executed and Heroin and Methamphetamine was located in the residence. There was also drug paraphernalia located in the residence.

After the search warrant Kimberly Beck, 45, of Dallesport was arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance Heroin. Beck admitted to buying Heroin the prior night.

The case is still under investigation for Controlled Substance Homicide which is a class B felony in the State of Washington.