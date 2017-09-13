Hood River Police press release on fire in Hood River

The following is a press release from the Hood River City Police:

A fire was reported on the Indian Creek Trail between 3rd and 5th St, just south of Pine on September 12, 2017 at approximately 10:29pm. Local, State and Federal fire crews assisted in fighting the blaze. Hood River Fire Captain Manuel Irusta estimated the fire to be less than two acres in size. Irusta stated the fire was burning just below the trail and extended approximately 100 feet down toward the drainage. Officers and Deputies from the Hood River Police Department and Hood River Sheriff’s Office notified nearby residents of the fire, although there were no evacuations.

Although the exact cause of the fire is unknown at this time, a citizen called to report multiple Juveniles in a dark colored pickup truck had stopped near Horizon School on Pacific Ave. and shot off aerial fireworks. This call was made approximately five minutes before the fire was reported.

If anyone has information as to the cause of the fire please contact the Hood River Police Department Detective Anthony Frasier (541)387-5257.

Sergeant Don Cheli

Hood River Police Department