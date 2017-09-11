The Dalles City Council Meeting for 9/11

The Dalles City Council, which took the month of August off, has a jam-packed agenda for tonight’s meeting including a public hearing and four action items. The hearing would be on establishing a sanitary sewer reimbursement district for new connections to the new 8-inch sewer main established on 9th Street east of Morton Street. The action items include voting on a request from the Oregon Veterans Home to fund a weather camera for the location, approval of a resolution on a vertical housing district, vote on a ground lease at the Columbia Gorge Regional Airport in Dallesport and declaring surplus a pair of lots on Wright Street. Councilors will also vote on a proposal for a one-time $30,000 expense for a van that would be shared by Wasco County 4-H and Northern Wasco County Parks and Recreation to transport both 4-H afterschool program participants, camp participants and leadership youth as well as Northern Wasco Park and Recreation District patrons to appropriate events. Meeting at 5:30 pm at The Dalles City Hall.