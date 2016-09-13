18-year-old drowns after car chase

The Klickitat County Sheriff’s Office reports one person is dead after a high-speed chase early Sunday morning. According to Det. Sgt. Eric Anderson, the chase began in Bingen at 2:45 am Sunday, wound up through White Salmon and out Highway 141. The suspect’s engine blew up at Husum and the driver escaped on foot into the dark woods, eluding the deputy. A 17-year-old passenger was taken into custody.

The sheriff’s office enlisted the aid of the local fire department to use their infrared gear to see if they could spot a heat signature, but were unsuccessful. About 12:30 that afternoon, family rafting on the White Salmon river spotted a body that was identified as that of the car’s driver. Anderson said the deceased was 18-year-old Juan Antonio Sahagun of White Salmon. The car was impounded after showing evidence of drug activity and deputies were seeking a warrant for a search of the car.