15 men accused of going online to seek sex with children

MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — Police in an Atlanta suburb say 15 men were captured as part of a sting operation aimed at catching people who go online looking for sex with underage people.

Marietta police say a few of the suspects are from the local area, but many are from across Georgia. Police said two suspects were from South Carolina; one was from Alabama; and one was from Oregon.

Police told WSB-TV that detectives answered online ads and went into chat rooms acting as underage girls to make contact with men seeking sex.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that the operation was part of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s “Operation Spring Cleaning” initiative, which aims to crack down on underage online sex crimes.