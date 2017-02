Events Friday, February 3 and Saturday, February 4 FRIDAY Free Heart Health Expo 10 am to 1 pm today at Water's Edge in The Dalles. Learn about living a heart healthy lifestyle; get free screenings and information about reducing your risk of heart disease, the number one killer of women. Events include a walk and talk about heart health from 10:30 to 11, a heart health Jeopardy game at 11:30 featuring a panel of experts, information on how to quit smoking and about nutrition, weight management and cooking healthy on a budget. A real money-saver available at the expo is a free certificate for very low cost lipid profile ... Read More

Delays and closures for Friday, February 3 - UPDATE 8:05 a.m. Closures and delays for Friday, February 3 SCHOOLS CLOSED • Mill A Sch. Dist. - Closed • Mt. Pleasant Sch. Dist. - Closed • Skamania Sch. Dist. 2 - Closed • Stevenson-Carson Sch. Dist. - Closed • Horizon Christian - Hood River - Closed • White Salmon Sch. Dist. - Closed • Lyle Sch. Dist. - Closed • So. Wasco Co. Sch. Dist. - Closed UPDATE 2 Hours Late • Klickitat Sch. Dist. - 2 Hours Late 1 Hour Late • Trout Lake Sch. Dist. - 1 Hour Late Snow Routes • Hood River Co. Sch. Dist. - Buses on snow routes Read More

The Dalles Area Chamber of Commerce awarded funds for building makeover Tuesday, January 31, the newly-reconstituted Columbia Gateway Urban Renewal Agency approved a grant to upgrade the facade and other areas of he historic Chamber building. Above is the architect's rendering. Below is the current building and below that an early photo. Read More