Oregon State Police announce school safety tip line The Oregon State Police is pleased to announce the availability of SafeOregon a new school safety tip line program available to all public K-12 schools in Oregon at no cost to use. SafeOregon requires schools to complete a sign-up process in order for students to use. SafeOregon is a way for students, staff or other members of the public to anonymously report and share confidential information of a threat or a potential threat to student safety. Trained staff are available 24-hours-a-day, 365-days-a-year reached through a phone call, text message, mobile application or website. The main goal of SafeOregon is to intervene ... Read More

Burn ban in Klickitat, Kittitas, Chelan and Douglas counties goes into effect Friday UNION GAP – A ban on outdoor burning and the use of uncertified stoves and fireplaces begins 4 p.m. Friday (Jan. 27) in Klickitat, Kittitas, Chelan and Douglas counties due to poor air quality in the region. Restrictions on burning will continue through noon on Monday (Jan. 30) when conditions will be reassessed. The Washington Department of Ecology is calling the ban because light winds and fog are likely to cause an accumulation of pollution over the weekend, putting the counties at risk for air pollution to reach unhealthy levels. Fine particles from wood smoke can easily get into people’s lungs ... Read More