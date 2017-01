Groups file to defend Portland's historic fossil fuel ordinance Coalition of Public Health, Environmental, & Sustainable Economy Groups to Join City of Portland in Opposing Industry Lawsuit Challenging Ban on Fossil Fuel Terminals January 25, 2017 (Portland, Ore.) — Today Columbia Riverkeeper, Oregon Physicians for Social Responsibility, Audubon Society of Portland, and the Center for Sustainable Economy filed a motion to intervene in an industry-backed lawsuit challenging Portland’s historic fossil fuel ordinance. Last year the City of Portland unanimously passed a first-in-the-country ban on new bulk fossil fuel storage facilities that exceed two million gallons; the ordinance also forbids existing terminals from expanding. “People in Portland and throughout the Northwest will ... Read More

City of The Dalles hires new Finance Director The City of The Dalles is very pleased to announce we have hired Angie Wilson of The Dalles, as our Finance Director. Angie will be filling the vacancy made by the retirement of Kate Mast, who has served as Finance Director of the City for 10 years. Angie’s first day will be February 1, 2017. Angie comes to us with nearly 20 years of finance experience in both public and private sectors. Angie has also been an active volunteer in the community. Read More

College master plan details 2017 priorities MEDIA RELEASE – January 24, 2017 Contact: Dan Spatz Cell: (541) 340-9883 Email: dspatz@cgcc.edu A constant focus on student success, outreach to the region’s Hispanic community and reinvigorated industry partnerships provide the compass points in 2017 for Columbia Gorge Community College, which entered the New Year with a strategic roadmap to turn those priorities into reality. The “Institutional Master Plan” builds upon the college’s seven-year journey to become an independently-accredited institution of higher education. The college gained academic independence in September 2012, an accomplishment that streamlined its ability to award financial aid, qualify for federal grants, and design new academic programs that respond more quickly ... Read More