City urges clearing of catch basins CITY OF THE DALLES Department of Public Works 1215 W 1st Street The Dalles, Oregon 97058 PRESS RELEASE DATE: January 13, 2017 TOPIC: Snow clearing operations and safety reminders CONTACT: City of The Dalles Public Works Department (541) 296-5401 FOR RELEASE: IMMEDIATELY As winter weather conditions persist in the area, it is important for residents to remember that they play an important role in snow clearing activities and safety. The City of The Dalles Public Works requests that both commercial and private property owners help clear storm water catch basin grates in front of their property to help prevent flooding and freezing hazards, especially as temperatures are forecast to increase

Friday January 13 Closures and delays 6:00 am update Closures and delays for Friday, Jan 13 TWO HOURS LATE • North Wasco Co. SD 21 - 2 Hours Late • St. Mary's Academy in The Dalles – 2 Hours Late • Horizon Christian - Hood River - 2 Hours Late. The bus will run. • Centerville Sch. Dist. - 2 Hours Late, Buses on snow routes • Klickitat Sch. Dist. - 2 Hours Late • Skamania Sch. Dist. 2 - 2 Hours Late. buses on snow routes, no bus service on Duncan Creek Road. • Stevenson-Carson Sch. Dist. - 2 Hours Late, Buses on snow routes • White Salmon Sch. Dist. - 2 Hours Late CLOSED • All classes are

Public invited to provide input on National Scenic Area Management Plan Tuesday, Jan 17 Hood River, Ore. – The Columbia River Gorge Commission and Forest Service have scheduled listening sessions to seek input from the public on the Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area Management Plan. In November, the Gorge Commission launched a multi-year review and revision process called Gorge 2020. "Gorge 2020 is an opportunity for communities and stakeholders throughout the Gorge to bring their ideas and insights about how we can continuously improve our approach to protecting the Gorge's spectacular resources," said Krystyna Wolniakowski, executive director of the Gorge Commission. Congress directed the Gorge Commission to conduct a review every 5 -10 years to determine

Union Pacific asks judge to declare they don't have to follow local land use laws Union Pacific Railroad, which had its request for four new miles of a second track at Mosier denied by Wasco County Commissioners in November, isn't waiting until spring to hear the appeal it filed with the Columbia River Gorge Commission. The railroad filed a complaint for declaratory and injunctive relief in federal district count Tuesday in Portland. The suit was filed against the members of the Wasco County Commission, against Wasco County Planning Director Angie Brewer and against the Oregon members of the Columbia River Gorge Commission, all of whom were individually named in the suit but in their official capacity