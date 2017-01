Three arrested in Coos County with goods stolen from Wasco County home LAKESIDE, Ore. -- Three people were arrested in the Coos County town of Lakeside Wednesday on theft and other charges. Coos Bay television station KCBY reports deputies from Coos and Wasco counties responded to a residence in Lakeside Tuesday morning and found more than $1,000 in stolen property taken from a home in Wasco County, and what officials described as “a commercial quantity” of crystal methamphetamine, scales, packaging material and two firearms. Deputies arrested 37-year-old Michael D. Farnham and 48-year-old Julie Farnham of Lakeside, and 31-year-old Clemente Escobedo of Phoenix, Ore. The station reports that all three had pre-existing arrest warrants: Michael Farnham, ... Read More

Closures and delays for Friday, January 20 as of 5:45 a.m. Closures and delays for Friday, January 20 SCHOOLS CLOSED • Columbia Gorge Community College - Hood River campus closed. The Dalles campus open normal business hours. • Skamania Sch. Dist. 2 - Closed • Stevenson-Carson Sch. Dist. - Closed TWO HOURS LATE • Horizon Christian - Hood River - 2 Hours Late. The bus will run. • Lyle Sch. Dist. - 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool • Mill A Sch. Dist. - 2 Hours Late. Bus will use snow routes above Willard and on Little Rock Creek Rd. • North Wasco Co. SD 21 - 2 Hours Late • White Salmon Sch. Dist. - 2 Hours Late ON TIME, BUT BUSES ...

Closures and delays for Tuesday, January 17 as of 12:30 p.m. Closures and delays for Tuesday, January 17 • Columbia Gorge Community College - All campuses closed SCHOOLS -CLOSED • North Wasco Co. SD 21 - Closed • St. Mary's Academy – Closed • Dufur Sch. Dist. - Closed • Hood River Co. Sch. Dist. - Closed • Horizon Christian - Hood River – Closed • Goldendale Sch. Dist. - Closed • Klickitat Sch. Dist. - Closed • Lyle Sch. Dist. - Closed • Mill A Sch. Dist. - Closed • Mt. Pleasant Sch. Dist. - Closed • So. Wasco Co. Sch. Dist. - Closed • Sherman Co. Sch. Dist. - Closed • Skamania Sch. Dist. 2 - Closed • Stevenson-Carson Sch. Dist. - Closed • White Salmon ...

Press Release from Wasco County Emergency Management PRESS RELEASE 1/16/2017 On 1/16/2017 the Wasco County Emergency Operations Center held a planning meeting for this week's upcoming weather events. Indications of this event have the potential for flooding in the area along with ice accumulations. Both flooding and icing conditions have the potential to cause wide spread implications to residents, including but not limited to; power outages, residents evacuating homes due to high water levels, property damage, road closures, reduced emergency responses by law enforcement, fire and the emergency medical system. We want to make sure all Wasco County citizens understand this is a "weather event" and can change at a ...