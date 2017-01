School and Head Start closures and delays for Monday, January 9 as of 6:25 am TWO HOURS LATE as of 6:25 am • Centerville Sch. Dist. - 2 Hours Late, Buses on snow routes • Glenwood Sch. Dist. - 2 Hours Late, No preschool • Trout Lake Sch. Dist. - 2 Hours Late • City of The Dalles offices will open at 10 a.m. CLOSED • Columbia Gorge Community College - All campuses closed • Columbia Lutheran School - Closed • Dufur Sch. Dist. - Closed • Goldendale Sch. Dist. - Closed, wrestling match tonight canceled • Horizon Christian - Hood River - Closed • Klickitat Sch. Dist. - Closed • Lyle Sch. Dist. - Closed • Mill A Sch. Dist. - Closed • Mt. Pleasant Sch. Dist. - ... Read More

In 36 hours, Oregon State Police deal with more than 750 traffic incidents statewide As of noon Sunday, the Oregon State Police noted that in the previous 36 hours they had had responded to over 750 traffic incidents statewide. These include 91 road hazards, 266 disabled vehicles, and 394 reported crashes. Most were weather related. Fortunately no lives were lost but OSP are still urging motorists safe travels during this storm. *If traveling is not necessary, please don't. If it is necessary please "Know Before You Go" by going to www.tripcheck.com to see travel conditions and chain requirements. *Take your time and slow down when poor driving conditions are present. Please know chain/traction tire requirements when ... Read More

NOAA National Weather Service Special Weather Statement ...NEXT WINTER STORM WILL IMPACT THE AREA STARTING SATURDAY MORNING CONTINUING THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT... SNOW WILL DEVELOP OVER CENTRAL OREGON SATURDAY MORNING AND SPREAD INTO NORTHERN OREGON AND SOUTHERN WASHINGTON BY LATE AFTERNOON. THE FIRST WAVE OF SNOW WILL BRING A GENERAL 1 TO 4 INCHES FOR MUCH OF THE REGION BY LATE SATURDAY EVENING. THERE SHOULD BE A BRIEF LULL IN THE ACTIVITY LATE SATURDAY EVENING...THEN ANOTHER ROUND OF HEAVIER PRECIPITATION MOVES IN SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY. THIS WILL BRING PERIODS OF SNOW SUNDAY MORNING..CHANGING INTO A WINTRY MIX OF SNOW...SLEET...FREEZING RAIN AND RAIN BY SUNDAY AFTERNOON. THE PRECIPITATION SHOULD TAPER OFF BY SUNDAY NIGHT FOR MOST LOCATIONS. THIS WEATHER SYSTEM ... Read More

Interview with American Petroleum Institute's CEO Jack Gerard The American Petroleum Institute did a radio tour January 5, offering a chance to interview their president and CEO, Jack Gerard. In it, I mentioned the oil train derailment spill and fire at Mosier on June 3, 2016 and asked if if the oil companies had any responsibility. You can hear his answer and the rest of that interview by clicking on the grey podcast bar at the bottom of the page. The following paragraphs are provided by the company that booked the interview: About Jack Gerard: He is president and CEO of the American Petroleum Institute, the national trade association that ... Read More