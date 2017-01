Holiday weekend schedule for KLCK AM 1400 Saturday at 2 PM Alan Young Show Rose Bowl Float (New Years) Original Air Date - 12/27/1946 Ozzie & Harriet New Year's Resolution - Part 1 Original Air Date - 1/2/1949 Saturday at 3 PM Ozzie & Harriet New Year's Resolution - Part 2 Original Air Date - 1/2/1949 Mr. and Mrs. North Snowbound Original Air Date - 1/26/1954 Saturday at 4 PM Rocky Fortune Football Fix Original Air Date - 2/2/1954 The Adv. of Superman The Phony Restaurant Racket - Part 4 Original Air Date - 1/2/1946 Saturday at 5 PM A Day in the Life of Dennis Day Football Fiasco Original Air Date - 10/9/1948 The Couple Next Door Tropical Fish Disaster Original Air Date - 12/30/1958 Saturday at 6 PM Hollywood 360, Hour 1: OTR Detective: The ... Read More

Top Eastern Oregon weather events for 2016 Prepared by Dennis Hull of the National Weather Service, Pendleton bureau: The June 8th supercell which produced a tornado, large hail, and damaging winds was 2016's top regional weather related event as voted by staff members of the National Weather Service in Pendleton. The supercell event received an average score of 9.8 on a scale of 1 to 11. 1. June supercell (9.8)-On June 8, a thunderstorm over southern Wheeler County, Oregon rapidly developed into a supercell with golfball hail, damaging winds to 70 mph, and a brief tornado as it tracked northeast to near Monument and Ukiah. 2. December snow and cold ... Read More

Mosier oil train derailment and fire voted number 3 story of the year in Oregon by AP The derailment of an oil train in Mosier finished third in the Associated Press voting for top story of the year in Oregon. Each year The Associated Press sends a ballot to Oregon news outlets for votes on the year's top stories. The top story in 2016 was the takeover of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge and the aftermath of the 41-day armed occupation by Ammon Bundy and his followers in January and the drama that ensued, including the surprise acquittal in October of Bundy and six others during a trial in Portland. The No. 2 story was voters' rejection in November ... Read More

Wyden, Merkley Welcome Federal Railroad Administration’s Additional Safety Standards for Union Pacific Railroad Washington, D.C. – Oregon’s U.S. Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., today issued the following joint statement following the Federal Railroad Administration’s announcement that it has reached an agreement with Union Pacific Railroad Co. that will require the railroad to meet higher safety standards. The agreement follows an oil train derailment near Mosier, Ore., earlier this year. “We welcome the Federal Railroad Administration’s decision to hold Union Pacific to higher safety standards following the disastrous oil train derailment in Mosier this year. While banning oil trains from the Columbia Gorge is the only way to completely eliminate future derailments, this ... Read More