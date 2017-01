Burn ban in Klickitat, Kittitas, Chelan and Douglas counties goes into effect Friday UNION GAP – A ban on outdoor burning and the use of uncertified stoves and fireplaces begins 4 p.m. Friday (Jan. 27) in Klickitat, Kittitas, Chelan and Douglas counties due to poor air quality in the region. Restrictions on burning will continue through noon on Monday (Jan. 30) when conditions will be reassessed. The Washington Department of Ecology is calling the ban because light winds and fog are likely to cause an accumulation of pollution over the weekend, putting the counties at risk for air pollution to reach unhealthy levels. Fine particles from wood smoke can easily get into people’s lungs ... Read More

Groups file to defend Portland's historic fossil fuel ordinance Coalition of Public Health, Environmental, & Sustainable Economy Groups to Join City of Portland in Opposing Industry Lawsuit Challenging Ban on Fossil Fuel Terminals January 25, 2017 (Portland, Ore.) — Today Columbia Riverkeeper, Oregon Physicians for Social Responsibility, Audubon Society of Portland, and the Center for Sustainable Economy filed a motion to intervene in an industry-backed lawsuit challenging Portland's historic fossil fuel ordinance. Last year the City of Portland unanimously passed a first-in-the-country ban on new bulk fossil fuel storage facilities that exceed two million gallons; the ordinance also forbids existing terminals from expanding. "People in Portland and throughout the Northwest will